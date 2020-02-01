Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €53.99 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.04 ($62.84).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

ETR:VNA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €51.54 ($59.93). 1,514,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12-month high of €51.90 ($60.35). The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.38.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

