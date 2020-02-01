VULCANO (VULC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $90,683.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

