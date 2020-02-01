W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Lowered to $322.00 at Stephens

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $330.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.82.

NYSE GWW traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.67. The company had a trading volume of 807,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.49 and a 200-day moving average of $305.75.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

