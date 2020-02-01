Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR WCH opened at €65.12 ($75.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a twelve month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.