Wagerr (WGR) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,688.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.15 million and $8,688.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000890 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,263,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,884,160 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

