Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes Sells 300,000 Shares

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$273,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,409,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,193,635.40.

William Warren Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$189,000.00.

WM stock remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

