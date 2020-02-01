Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

