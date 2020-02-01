Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 832,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,143,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 52,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

