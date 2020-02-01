Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WASH. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.33 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $821.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

