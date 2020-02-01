Water Oak Advisors LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,133 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 371.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,076. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $88.79 and a 1 year high of $107.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

