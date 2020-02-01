Water Oak Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 278.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,318 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

EWN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 276,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

