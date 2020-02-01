Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Waves has a total market cap of $90.41 million and $84.35 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00009485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptohub and Kuna. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,020,600 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Indodax, Livecoin, Exrates, BCEX, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, YoBit, Tidex, OKEx, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Coinrail, Liqui, COSS, Gate.io and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

