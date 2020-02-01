Wavesbet Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,908.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market cap of $85,457.00 and approximately $31,908.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00129949 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006002 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

