Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.45. 309,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,929. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.