Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

