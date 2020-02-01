Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.