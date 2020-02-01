Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH opened at $272.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

