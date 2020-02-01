Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $8.99 on Friday, reaching $243.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,641. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $171.10 and a twelve month high of $267.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.30 and a 200-day moving average of $225.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

