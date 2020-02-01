Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,016,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 82,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $59.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

