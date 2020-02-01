Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 92,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 165,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 102,760 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.98. 148,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,795. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

