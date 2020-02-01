Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE:CM traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $81.47. 473,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

