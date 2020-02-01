Wells Fargo & Co Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $315.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.66 and a 200 day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

