Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

