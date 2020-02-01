Wells Fargo & Co Trims TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Target Price to $50.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

TCF traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 783,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

