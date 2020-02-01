Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Raised by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Western Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Western Digital by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Western Digital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,006,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

