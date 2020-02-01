Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,907 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 879.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFC. Citigroup upgraded China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

