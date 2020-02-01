Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

PSA opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.53 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

