Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

Shares of PH opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

