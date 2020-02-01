Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.