Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

