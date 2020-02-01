Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $692,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

NYSE:GD opened at $175.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.