Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 20,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

