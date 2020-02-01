Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.95 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

