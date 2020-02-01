WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,664 ($35.04).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

SMWH traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,392 ($31.47). 325,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,555.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,241.09. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.