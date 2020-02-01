Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WHR stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
