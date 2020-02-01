Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

