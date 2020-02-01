Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $136.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.17. 1,064,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,383. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 269,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.