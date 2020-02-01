Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $136.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
WHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.
WHR stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.17. 1,064,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,383. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $118,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 269,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
