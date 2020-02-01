Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.97. 15,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.27. Winmark has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $206.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

