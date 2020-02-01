Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,005. The company has a market capitalization of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

