Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.76, 1,520,291 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,504,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKHS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,378,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 948,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.