World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

