World Asset Management Inc Buys 375 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Textron by 111.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Textron by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

