World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 56.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3,451.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

DPZ stock opened at $281.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

