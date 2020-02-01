World Asset Management Inc Has $589,000 Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

