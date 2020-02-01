World Asset Management Inc Has $707,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 73,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

