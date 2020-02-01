World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,336,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after buying an additional 159,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 138,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

ARW stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

