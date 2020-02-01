World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

