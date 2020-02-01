World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWE. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of WWE traded down $13.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. 19,435,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $145,858,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,634,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

