Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,073,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.