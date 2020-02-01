Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.2%

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €18.98 ($22.07) and last traded at €19.08 ($22.19), approximately 42,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €19.12 ($22.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €19.43 and its 200-day moving average is €18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a quick ratio of 82.87 and a current ratio of 84.73.

About Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Home Loan and Savings Bank, Life and Health Insurance, and Property/Casualty Insurance segments.

