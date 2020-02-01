Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.22.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.